Bionano Genomics readies IPO

San Diego, CA-based Bionano Genomics (BNGO) has filed a preliminary prospectus for a $34.5M IPO.

The life sciences firm makes instruments for genome analyses. Lead box is the automated Saphyr system which combines sample prep, DNA imaging and genomic data analysis into one streamlined workflow. The system is comprised of an instrument, chip consumables, reagents and a suite of data analysis tools. The company is currently targeting cytogenetics labs for Research-Use-Only Saphyr.

2017 Financials ($M): Revenue: 9.5 (+39.7%); Operating Expenses: 32.7 (+16.8%); Net Loss: (23.4) (-24.5%); Cash Consumption: (20.8) (+11.5%).