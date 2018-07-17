More from Powell: Comments on wage growth, yield curve vs. neutral rate

Fed Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell says lack of productivity gains is the reason that wage growth has been subdued.

While the FOMC has the tools to stimulate economic growth, it doesn't have the tools to increase wage growth--Congress does, he said.

He explained that productivity hasn't improved much due to "a number of years of very weak investment after the financial crisis."

Regarding the flattening yield curve, "what really matters is neutral rate of interest," Powell said; neutral rate of interest is the point at which the interest rate neither helps or hinders the economy.

"The shape of the curve is something we've talked about quite a lot," he said, referring to the FOMC. "I think of it being the question: What is the message from the longer-run rate about neutral rates."

In midday trading, the 10-year Treasury yield fell just under 1 basis point to 2.851% and the 2-year Treasury yield rose just under 1 basis point to 2.607%, bringing the spread between the two to 24 points--narrowing from 26 points on Friday.

Today's hearing concluded; Powell appears before the House Financial Service panel tomorrow at 10 AM ET.

Source: Hearing video.

