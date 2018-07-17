Alliant Energy, Invenergy to develop 210 MW wind project in Iowa

Alliant Energy (LNT +0.3% ) and Invenergy sign a deal to finish development of the 210 MW Richland Wind Farm in Iowa, the fifth and final part of LNT's plan to add 1,000 MW of new wind generation for its Iowa customers by the end of 2020.

LNT will construct and own the wind farm, which is expected to produce enough clean energy for 80K average Iowa homes per year.

LNT says its $1.8B investment in Iowa wind energy supports its plan to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 40% by 2030 from 2005 levels.