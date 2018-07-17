MetaStat voluntarily withdraws listing on the OTCQB

MetaStat (OTCPK:MTST -44.4% ) voluntarily withdraws listing on the OTCQB & files form 15 to suspend its reporting obligations.

The Company expects termination of its duty to file all other reports with the SEC will become effective in 90 days.

Douglas A. Hamilton, President and CEO of MetaStat. “It has been clear for some time the Company was not benefiting from the public listing as the market capitalization, access to capital and liquidity decreased despite the Company generating positive data and executing on its product development milestones.”