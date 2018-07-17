Schwab's Q2 gains lead online brokers up

Schwab (SCHW +3.3%), buoyed by Q2 gains in net new assets, trading revenue, and new accounts, lead online brokers up.
Others on the rise: Interactive Brokers (IBKR +2.7%), TD Ameritrade (AMTD +2.1%), and E*Trade (ETFC +2%).
iShares US Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (IAI +0.9%), which includes E*Trade, TD Ameritrade, and Schwab, is also up. Others among the ETF's top 10 holdings are: Goldman Sachs (GS -1.5%), Morgan Stanley (MS +0.2%), CME Group (CME +0.1%), Intercontinental Exchange (ICE +0.1%).
Previously: Schwab gains 3% as Q2 marks new assets, new accounts gains (July 17)
Now read: Citigroup: Going Higher »
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox