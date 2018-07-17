Arconic, Constellium rated Buy at Jefferies; Kaiser Aluminum seen Neutral

Arconic (ARNC +0.2% ) and Constellium (CSTM -0.2% ) are initiated with Buy ratings at Jefferies, which cites favorable risk-reward profiles despite potential risks from a trade war, while starting Kaiser Aluminum (KALU +0.8% ) with a Hold rating.

ARNC's depressed valuation gives the company an opportunity to allocate $500M toward its stock buyback, and the company should see aluminum inflationary headwinds subside in 2019 as costs are passed through and create an earnings tailwind, Jefferies says.

The firm thinks CSTM's exposure to the auto sector makes the stock attractive, and management has positioned the company to grow its high-value auto body sheet capability, which should turn free cash flow positive and help deleverage the balance sheet.

KALU boasts some of the best financial metrics in the space, but its conservative capital structure and share repurchase program implies the stock is "most defensive" relative to peers, Jefferies says.