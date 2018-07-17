Australia marks 5G milestone with multi-vendor call

Ericsson (ERIC +0.5% ), Telstra (TLSYY -1.1% ) and Intel (INTC -0.6% ) are laying claim to the first end-to-end 5G non-standalone 3GPP data call on a commercial mobile network.

That brings together core components from various companies needed fo ra real commercial 5G network call, they said.

The test took place at Telstra's 5G Innovation Centre on Australia's Gold Coast, and included Telstra's 5G NSA network, licensed 3.5 GHz spectrum, Ericsson's commercial 5G NR radio 6488, baseband and packet core for 5G EPC, a personal Telstra SIM card and the Intel 5G Mobile Trial Platform for the 5G NR UE.