Harris chosen for audio on first human deep-space mission

Harris (HRS +0.8% ) will provide audio communications for NASA's first human deep-space exploration mission.

That mission, set for a 2022 launch on the Orion spacecraft, will feature a Harris system allowing astronauts to communicate with each other and with NASA using audio control units (for central control and signal processing), audio interface units (push-to-talk units clipped to a spacesuit or shirt sleeve) and a speaker unit (for the cabin).

Lockheed Martin chose Harris to deliver the system on Exploration Mission-2, the Orion's first crewed mission.