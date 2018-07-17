TPG, Hellman & Friedman join private-equity firms raising fees: Bloomberg

TPG and Hellman & Friedman are increasing management fees on new, and bigger, funds they're looking to raise, Bloomberg reports, citing investor documents.

They join other private-equity companies, such as Apollo Global Management (APO +0.2% ) and Blackstone (BX +0.8% ), which also started increasing fees when they began raising money for flagship buyout funds.

Why are they able to boost fees when many funds are cutting fees? The private equity industry is thriving as investors seek higher returns than public markets. That demand brought in a record $453B last year, Bloomberg says.