China's home prices rise 1 pct in June, highest since Oct 2016

China's new home prices rose 1% M/M, highest since October 2016, following a 0.7% increase in the prior month.

On a yearly basis, average new home prices in China's 70 major cities increased 5%, quickening from the 4.7% gain in May, when prices posted their fastest growth in nearly a year.

China's property market has slowly leveled off since the second half of last year as policymakers intensified controls to curb property bubbles and rein in credit risks.

Source: Investing.com

