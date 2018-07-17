Carlyle seeking to raise $4B fund for oil and gas assets: Financial Times

Carlyle Group (CG +1.1% ) is looking to raise a $4B fund that will invest in oil and gas assets outside of North America, the Financial Times reports, citing people who attended a meeting with two Carlyle executives.

The private-equity firm sees an opportunity as some of the world's largest energy companies are pulling back on spending after a sharp downturn.

Most private equity investment in the sector is focused in the U.S.; Carlyle's fund, though, will look at assets across Europe, Africa, Latin America, and Asia.

"Not so many investors are deploying money in Africa, the North Sea, and Russia, so there is an opportunity," an institutional investor with knowledge of the fund told the FT.

