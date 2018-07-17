Walmart eyes challenging Netflix, Amazon in streaming

Walmart (WMT +0.9% ) plans to launch a video streaming service in a direct challenge to Netflix (NFLX -5.4% ) and Amazon (AMZN +1.4% ), according to The Information.

"Such a move could be enormously costly for the retailer but would demonstrate its determination to compete on multiple fronts with Amazon in particular," writes Jessica Toonkel, Tom Dotan and Priya Anand.

The new streaming service would be different than the company's current Vudu on-demand offering.

Sources says Walmart is looking to price its service below Netflix and Prime at $8 per month.

A final decision on the dramatic streaming move hasn't been made yet.