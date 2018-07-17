DigiTimes: TSMC will post revenue increases in Q3 and Q4

TSMC (NYSE:TSM) is expected to post sequential revenue increases in Q3 and Q4, according to DigiTimes sources.

The growth will come from the ramp-up of smartphone SoC orders.

Chip shipments for the upcoming iPhones and Huawei’s Mate Series have already begun. TSMC’s iPhone shipments are expected to peak between October and November.

TSMC will come off two quarters of decreases to post an expected moderate sequential growth in Q3 before hitting a new all-time high in Q4.

TSMC is holding an investors meeting on July 19 to discuss its Q2 performance and Q3 outlook.