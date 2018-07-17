China still confident of hitting 2018 growth target despite slowdown, trade risks

China still expects GDP of around 6.5% in 2018, desppite trade tension is expected to intensify.

China reported slightly slower growth for the 2Q18 and the weakest expansion in factory activity in June in two years, suggesting a further softening in business conditions in coming months as trade pressures build.

He cited a number of supportive factors for the economy, including China’s low budget deficit ratio and government debt levels, commercial banks’ high capital adequacy ratio and provision coverage ratio, declining corporate debt levels and plenty of policy tools support will help in achieving target level.

Source: Investing.com

ETFs: DXJ, EWJ, FXY, YCS, DFJ, DBJP, JYN, JOF, JPNL, DXJS, HEWJ, JEQ, YCL, EWV, EZJ, SCJ, JPXN, DXJF, JPN, JHDG, JPMV, FJP, HJPX, QJPN, DEWJ, GSJY, HFXJ, DDJP