Scotts Miracle-Gro down nearly 3% on BAML caution on cannabis

The market is pricing Scott's (SMG -2.7% ) Hawthorne cannabis-supply operation too richly, say Chris Carey and team. He notes the unit is not profitable and growth prospects are uncertain.

Carey maintains his Underperform rating and trims the price target to $77 from $88 (current price is $81.28). He sees fiscal 2018 EPS earnings of $3.70 - that's down $0.11 from his previous estimate and $0.19 below Street consensus; 2019 is cut to $4.20 from $4.30; 2020 to $4.60 from $4.77.

Source: Bloomberg