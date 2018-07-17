Nutra Pharma announces agreement to launch comprehensive internet marketing campaign

Nutra Pharma (OTCPK:NPHC +8.3% ) has signed an agreement with American Marketing Technologies to launch an integrated Internet marketing campaign combined with a program to target a number of national retail chains for their over-the-counter pain remedies: Nyloxin and Pet Pain-Away.

“AMT’s approach to market these exceptional pain-relief products is to create more awareness through social media and online marketing while trying to have these products available on shelves across the country,” stated Pablo Lavigna, AMT’s Chief Technology Officer. “Our team will provide Nutra Pharma with the ability to reach their vast audience of potential users through SEO and more traditional distribution channels in a staged and consistent manner. As we build brand awareness online; it will provide the pull-through to put these amazing products on store shelves throughout the US,” he concluded.