Equinox Gold announces agreement to sell its Koricancha Mill

Equinox Gold (OTCPK:EQXGF +0.9% ) announced that the Company, along with certain minority shareholders of the Koricancha Mill has entered into an agreement to divest its interest in Koricancha to Inca One Gold Corp for aggregate consideration of C$16.3M, plus certain recoverable taxes.

In connection with the sale of Koricancha, the Company will also extinguish the 3.5% stream on gold production from Koricancha with payment to the stream holder of C$2.8M in common shares of Inca One and C$2.5M in cash 2 years from closing.