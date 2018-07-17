Micron and Intel part on XPoint development

Micron (NASDAQ:MU) and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) update their existing 3D XPoint joint development partnership.

The companies will complete development on the second-gen tech expected in 1H19.

Micron and Intel will then pursue independent development of the tech to best optimize it to their respective needs.

After the announcement, Credit Suisse reiterated its upbeat view on Micron with an Outperform rating and $90 price target.

Analyst John Pitzer: "While this decision should lead to higher R&D intensity as MU and INTC no longer pool resources, we believe this decision along with the 3D NAND decision continue to show Micron's willingness to develop its own technology roadmap to optimize its business mix - and we expect mix to be a significant potential driver of fundamental outperformance."

Micron shares are up 1.4% to $56.95.

Intel shares are down 0.6% to $51.72.

Previously: Intel -1.3% on Evercore downgrade (update) (July 17)

Previously: Evercore, Cowen name semi picks ahead of earnings (July 17)