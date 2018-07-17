UPS tests smart locks delivery service

UPS (UPS) is testing out a new system that utilizes app-based smart locks and cameras to allow for delivery inside multi-unit buildings, according to TechCrunch.

The service is designed for buildings without doormen or employees on the main level. UPS is using the service in parts of Manhattan and Brooklyn as part of its test.

"The system is clearly an attempt to stay up to speed with Amazon, which paved the way for this sort of in-home delivery last year via Key," writes TechCrunch's Brian Heater.