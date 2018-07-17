Gold slumps to lowest in a year after upbeat Powell testimony

Gold futures fall to another one-year low as the U.S. dollar rose following testimony from Fed Chairman Powell that supported continued gradual increases in interest rates.

August Comex gold fell $12.40 ( -1% ) to settle at $1,227.30/oz., the lowest for a most active contract since July 13, 2017 and capping a 9.3% decline since mid-April.

Powell's upbeat remarks - the economy is growing at a “solid pace,” the unemployment rate likely will fall further, and the recent pickup in inflation toward the Fed’s 2% target is “encouraging” - reinforced the market view that Fed policymakers would stick to their forecasts for two more rate hikes this year.

