Gold Standard +6% on Dark Star results, resource expansion potential

Gold Standard Ventures (GSV +6.2% ) shoots higher after reporting results from the Dark Star deposit on its Railroad-Pinion Project in Nevada’s Carlin Trend, which GSV says confirms the Dark Star may be emerging as a major Carlin gold occurrence.

GSV says 17,624 m of infill, step-out and geotechnical drilling have been completed in 105 reverse circulation drill holes and core holes at Dark Star, with results completed for 47 so far.

GSV says this year’s $25.8M program includes ~74.8K m of reverse circulation drill holes and core drilling in 381 holes, of which Dark Star and Pinion infill drilling is expected to account for 40.8K m in 296 holes while exploration should add another 34K m of drilling in 85 holes.