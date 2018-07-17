Equinix wraps Terremark integration from Verizon

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) has wrapped up integration of Terremark Federal Group into its government solutions unit.

And that brings to a close Equinix's acquisition of 29 data centers from Verizon (NYSE:VZ), which had acquired Terremark in 2011.

The group will now operate from multiple International Business Exchange data centers as part of Equinix Government Solutions, with its largest footprint in the Culpeper (60 miles from Washington, D.C.) and Miami areas.

Federal hybrid cloud spend is projected to grow at CAGR of 11%, from $113.7M in 2016 to $191.2M in 2021, IDC says.