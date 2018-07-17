FHFA single-director structure ruled unconstitutional by court: American Banker

An appeals court rules that the single-director structure of the Federal Housing Finance Agency is unconstitutional, American Banker reports.

However, in a blow to investors, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit in Texas validated a dividend agreement under which government-sponsored enterprises are required to send almost all of their profits to the Treasury Department.

The court reversed a previous court's decision and agreed with stockholders that the FHFA was “unconstitutionally insulated from executive control” because its single director--instead of a board or commission--can't be fired by a sitting president without cause. If upheld, the decision could void the agency's actions.

Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA +0.8% ) and Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC -5.5% ) investors had been hoping to get rid of the the companies' profit sweep into the Treasury Department.

Previously: More from Powell: Frannie represents "unfinished business" from financial crisis (July 17)