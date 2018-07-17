Analysts weigh Sinclair/Tribune deal after FCC action

After a calm start to the day, Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) settled into a 2.9% decline to follow up on its double-digit loss yesterday, a reaction to a possible merger-killing decision by FCC Chairman Ajit Pai.

Tribune Media has given back some of the morning's rebound, now up 3% .

There's a mix of opinions on Tribune Media today. Stephens upgraded to Overweight and set a $41 price target; that implies 24% upside from current pricing.

But if the Sinclair deal breaks, shares could trade down to $30, Jefferies says. The company would likely look for another transaction in that case, analyst John Janedis says, but he expects Sinclair will try to salvage the deal by re-tackling problematic divestitures. Tribune could try to sell of key assets like real estate or its Food Network stake and Fox affiliates. (h/t Bloomberg)

Sinclair, meanwhile, was pulled off the Alpha Generator list at B. Riley FBR, which has cut its price target to $36 (vs. a current $33.09); the "vitriolic" tone at the FCC makes it unlikely that the companies can satisfy the panel's concerns, it says.

