Lydall acquires air filtration business

Lydall (LDL +0.6% ) announces that it acquired the Precision Filtration division of Precision Custom Coatings through one of its subsidiaries.

Precision Filtration is a long-time producer of high-quality, air filtration media principally serving the commercial and residential HVAC markets with MERV 7 – 11 products.

The company says the addition of the new products and capabilities will enable it to provide its customers with a full range of air filtration media from low efficiency MERV 7 through high-performing ULPA.

Full integration into Lydall is expected by the end of the year.

