Cleveland-Cliffs says no iron ore pact with Mesabi Metallics

Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF +3.3% ) says it has not made any commitment for Mesabi Metallics to supply its Hibbing Taconite mine with crude ore, contrary to a report issued today by Mesabi.

CLF says neither the company nor the Hibbing Taconite joint venture has any iron ore agreement with Mesabi Metallics or any other entity owned or operated by that company's leadership.

CLF says issues regarding ownership and mining rights at the Nashwauk site in Minnesota are being litigated in bankruptcy court, and believes Mesabi Metallics’ false statements are being disseminated to create confusion and doubt among CLF customers.