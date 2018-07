Moody's upgrades Canadian banks' long-term ratings on methodology update

Moody's upgrades Canadian banks as a result of a methodology update; all outlooks on the banks are changed to stable from negative.

Moody's has lowered its expectation of the Canadian government's likelihood of supporting its banks. However, the impact of less government support expected for banks' deposits, legacy long-term senior unsecured debt, and other senior obligations is more than offset by a decline in expected losses under Moody's advanced loss given framework based on the subordination of junior creditors under the going concern resolution in a forward looking basis.