ConocoPhillips offers strong outlook for Alaska business

ConocoPhillips (COP -0.4% ) says it discovered as much as 750M boe of resources in the Greater Willow Area during its latest exploration and appraisal campaign in Alaska.

COP says the resources justify Greater Willow, located in the northeast section of Alaska's National Petroleum Reserve, as a standalone development but would cost $2B-$3B over 4-5 years following a final investment decision, which is planned for 2021.

COP says Greater Willow has room to grow, as 75% of the area's prospective acreage remains undrilled.

The company says its 2019 exploration and appraisal program for the area will focus on existing discoveries with an aim to “resolve remaining uncertainties to sanction.”

