Colombia's Cano Limon pipeline restarts after 180-day outage

Colombia's Cano Limon-Covenas pipeline has resumed pumping oil after a 180-day stoppage due to repeated attacks by Marxist ELN rebels, according to loval military and industry sources.

Apart from bombing damage, 41 illegal valves used to steal crude were found on the pipeline, says Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC), which owns the pipeline.

While this was one of the most extensive stoppages ever for the 485-mile pipeline, activity in the Cano Limon field, operated by Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY), reportedly has not been affected, as crude from the field had been transported using a smaller pipeline, which is still at risk of attack.