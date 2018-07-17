CSX +3% after improved earnings

Shares of CSX (NYSE:CSX) jump after the company powers past Q2 estimates.

Revenue was up 6% to $3.10B, compared to a year ago, while expenses fell 8% after adjusting out restructuring charges.

Operating income for the quarter increased 34% Y/Y to $1.28B.

CSX's operating ratio improved 490 bps to 58.6%.

"While we remain in the early stages of the transformation I am more confident this exceptional team can deliver on our longer term outlook," says CEO James Foote.

Shares of CSX are up 3.24% AH to $66.52.

