Interactive Brokers gains in after-hours as Q2 revenue beats

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) rose 2.9% in after-hours trading as Q2 revenue of $445M beat consensus estimate by $36M, though EPS of 39 cents missed by 2 cents.

Electronic brokerage net revenue of $443M vs. $334M Y/Y and pretax profit margin increased to 64% from 59%.

Net interest margin rose to 1.61% vs 1.71% Y/Y.

Q2 results include a $21M loss on currency diversification strategy vs. a $29M gain in the year-ago period and a $3M net mark-to-market gain on U.S. government securities portfolio vs. a $3M net mark-to-market loss a year ago.

Customer accounts rose to 542,000 from 517,000 in Q1 and 428,000 a year ago.

Customer equity rose 29% to $134.7B vs. $104.8B Y/Y.

Commission per DART fell 4% to $3.86 from $4.00 Y/Y.

Source: Press Release

Previously: Interactive Brokers Group misses by $0.02, beats on revenue (July 17)