AC Immune readies 8.5M-share rights offering

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) announces plans for a subscription rights offering to current shareholders for up to 8.5M common shares. Concurrently, it will execute a public offering of shares not subscribed by shareholders.

It will also execute a second subscription rights offering for up to 1.5M common shares on a pro rata basis.

The subscription price per share will be equal to the public offering price, to be determined tomorrow, July 18. The subscription period will expire tomorrow at 4:00 pm ET.