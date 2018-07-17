Mellanox Tech +1.5% on Q2 beats, upside Q3 and FY guide

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) gains 1.5% aftermarket on Q2 results that beat EPS and revenue estimates with a 27% Y/Y revenue growth.

Q3: Upside Q3 guidance has revenue of $270M to $280M (consensus: $269.91M). Gross margins expected between 68.5% and 69.5% and operating expenses from $122M to $124M.

FY18: Upside FY18 guidance has revenue of $1.065B to $1.085B (consensus: $1.06B). Gross margins expected from 68.5% to 69.5% with operating margin of 23% to 24%.

Key metrics: Gross margin, 69.1% (-1.5 percentage point Y/Y); cash from operating activities, $46.7M; cash and investments, $282.6M.

Earnings call is scheduled for 5 PM Eastern with a webcast available here.

Press release.

Previously: Mellanox Technologies beats by $0.16, beats on revenue (July 17)