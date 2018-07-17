United +3% on improved full-year guidance

United Continental (NYSE:UAL) trades higher after topping some beaten-down Q2 estimates in the face of higher fuel costs. Investors have their eyes on the company's guidance, with many of the key metrics already released as part of United's traffic reports.

Operating margin fell to 12.0% of sales during the quarter, compared to 14.8% a year ago.

UAL's pre-tax margin fell to 10.4% from 13.2% a year ago.

Passenger revenue per available seat mile improved 3.0% to $0.1397.

Average yield per RPM increased 1.5% to $0.1648.

On the guidance front, United expects full-year EPS of $7.25-$8.75 vs. $7.00-$8.50 prior and $7.73 consensus. The outlook on full-year capacity is trimmed to 4.5% to +5% from +4.50% to +5.50%.

UAL +2.15% AH to $74.18.

Previously: United Continental beats by $0.17, beats on revenue (July 17)