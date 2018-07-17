More on Fidelity National Financial: New 25M-share stock buyback program

Fidelity National Financial's (NYSE:FNF) may buy back up to 25M shares under a new three-year stock repurchase program approved by its board; under its prior program, which expires July 31, FNF repurchased 10.6M shares.

Q2 adjusted net earnings from continuing operations of $239M, or 86 cents a share, rose from $188M, or 68 cents, a year ago.

Regarding its pending acquisition of Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC), the company says it's in document collection and review process in response to the FTC's second request for information. It received the second request from the FTC on May 31.

Q2 total revenue of $2.12B vs $2.02B Y/Y; with title revenue of $1.96B vs. $1.92B.

Q2 purchase orders opened rose by 3% and the purchase orders closed increased by 2% Y/Y.

Overall, average fee per file of $2,579, a 6% increase from a year ago.

FNF +0.15% in after-hours trading.

Source: Press Release

