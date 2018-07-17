U.S. crude supply rose 629K barrels last week, API says

The American Petroleum Institute reportedly shows a build of 629K barrels of oil for the week ending July 13, vs. a draw of 6.79B barrels in the previous week.

Gasoline reportedly shows a build of 425K barrels and distillates show a build of 1.71M barrels.

Nymex August crude recently was at $67.84/bbl in electronic trading, below today's $68.08 settlement price.

ETFs: USO, OIL, UWT, UCO, DWT, SCO, BNO, DBO, UGA, DTO, USL, DNO, OLO, SZO, OLEM, WTIU, OILK, OILX, WTID, USOI, USOU, USOD, UBRT, DBRT, OILD, OILU, USAI