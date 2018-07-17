Stocks end green after Powell's upbeat testimony

The stock market shook off early losses to push higher after Fed Chairman Powell issued upbeat remarks about the state of the U.S. economy.

Powell reiterated the view that improving economic conditions should allow for continued gradual rate hikes - no surprises there, but market participants seemed to appreciate the Fed chief's calm but confident delivery.

The comments also took the day's focus away from Netflix, which opened 14% lower after reporting disappointing Q2 subscriber growth and issuing below consensus Q3 guidance before paring some of its losses to close 5% lower.

The buy-the-dip spirit that helped lift Netflix soon spread to its FAANG counterparts - Facebook, Apple, Amazon and Alphabet - which helped improve the tone in the broader market and lift the tech-heavy Nasdaq to a record high.

The day's rebound effort was led by materials (+1.3%), tech (+0.8%), consumer staples (+0.8%) and health care (+0.5%), while weakest performers were real estate (-0.6%), energy (-0.4%), telecom services (-0.4%) and utilities (-0.1%).

Crude oil prices settled after yesterday's big losses, as U.S. WTI crude settled +0.1% at $68.08/bbl.