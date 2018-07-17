US appeals court gives Toshiba investors another shot at suit

An appeals court gives investors in Toshiba’s (OTCPK:TOSBF, OTCPK:TOSYY) US-listed securities another shot to show their losses related to misleading internal controls before the 2015 accounting scandal.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals says a lower court judge misapplied the law when dismissing the suit and that investors should be allowed to file an amended complaint.

The court said investors didn’t sufficiently demonstrate that Toshiba committed a “domestic” violation of federal securities law. But the court says it wouldn’t be futile for the investors to try again.