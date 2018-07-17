Annaly extends offer to buy MTGE Investment, again

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) extends its offer to buy all shares of MTGE Investment to Aug. 20, 2018 to allow more time to get regulatory approvals, which it expects in Q3.

On June 15, Annaly had extended the offer to July 18.

As of 5 PM ET July 16, almost 11.7M MTGE shares had been tendered, representing about 25.5% of MTGE's outstanding shares of common stock.

Annal y -0.3% in after-hours trading.

Source: Press Release

