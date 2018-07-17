Energy Fuels, Ur-Energy, Cameco pop as U.S. said to plan uranium probe

Energy Fuels (NYSEMKT:UUUU) +19% , Ur-Energy (NYSEMKT:URG) +19% and Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) +2.4% after-hours following a Bloomberg report that the Trump administration is planning an investigation into whether uranium imports are harming national security, which could lead to tariffs.

UUUU and URG filed a petition in January asking the Commerce Department to investigate the matter under Section 232 of the 1962 Trade Expansion Act, the same provision Pres. Trump used to slap tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.

U.S. miners supply less than 5% of domestic consumption for uranium, and they say it is increasingly difficult to compete with state-subsidized companies in Russia, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

ETFs: NLR, URA