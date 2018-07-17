Jefferies downgrades four REITS after run-up in stocks

With the MSCI U.S. REIT Index gaining 8% in the past three months and the 10-year Treasury yield retreating, Jefferies downgraded Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW), CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE), National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA), and First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) to hold, Bloomberg reports.

Earning expectations are high as a result of positive management comments at the NAREIT conference in June, wrote analysts led by Omotayo Okusanya.

They see potential for beat-and-raise quarters from industrials and apartments, but see risk in retail.

MPW closed down 1.2% , CUBE down 3%, NSA down 3.4% , and FR lost 2.7% .

