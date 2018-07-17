Reuters: Vale-Cemig JV considers Renova wind park purchase

A joint venture between Brazil's Vale (NYSE:VALE) and utility Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) is considering acquiring an unfinished wind park from Renova Energia, Reuters reports.

The Aliança Geração de Energia JV is evaluating Renova's Alto Sertão III complex in Bahia state, which when complete would have capacity of ~400 MW, according to the report.

Renova, which is owned by CIG and its Light SA subsidiary, had tentatively agreed to sell the complex to a unit of Brookfield Asset Management but the deal was later called off.