Global Net Lease closes on $161.1M of $307.3M acquisitions announced

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) says seven properties were purchased in Q2 at a weighted-average going-in capitalization rate of 7.59%, equating to a weighted-average GAAP capitalization rate of 8.05%, with a weighted-average remaining lease term of 10.1 years.

GNL funded the purchases with borrowings under its revolving credit facility.

After the close of Q2, GNL closed on upsized unsecured credit facility of $132M for the multi-currency revolving credit facility portion and €51.8M for the senior unsecured term loan facility portion.

Source: Press Release