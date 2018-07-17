Coastal Financial reports pricing of upsized IPO at just above midpoint

Coastal Financial's (CCB) initial public offering of 2.85M shares prices at $14.50 per share, just above the expected range midpoint of $14.00.

The offering was increased from the prior size of 2.72M shares; 2.15M shares are being offered by Coastal and 700,000 shares by a selling shareholder. That should result in gross proceeds of $31.2M for Coastal.

Greenshoe option for 427,500 additional shares.

Coastal intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to support its growth, organically or through mergers and acquisitions, and for general corporate purposes, which may include the repayment or refinancing of debt and maintenance of required regulatory capital levels.

Shares are expected to begin trading Wednesday on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the trading symbol "CCB".

