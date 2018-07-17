NLRB agency judge rejects McDonald's proposal to settle franchise case

Jul. 17, 2018 6:11 PM ETMcDonald's Corporation (MCD)MCDBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor7 Comments
  • McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) is rejected by a National Labor Relations Board administrative law judge in the company's proposal to resolve a dispute with franchise employees who claim they were fired for participating in a national movement for union rights and higher wages for fast food workers.
  • The NLRB judge said “certain fundamental elements of any effective settlement are lacking,” and such a complicated settlement in a case loaded with confusion and a “history of antagonism” virtually guarantee the accord would not work.
  • Business groups have said that a ruling against MCD could upend the franchising model by making franchisors more vulnerable to lawsuits and requiring them to bargain with unions representing franchise workers.
