Tesla Model 3 most profitable electric car, consultant says

The Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Model 3 sedan is the most profitable electric car in the automotive industry, according to the head of automotive consultant Munro & Associates.

Sandy Munro, whose firm tore down the Model 3 to better understand it, says the car generates net profit margins in excess of 30%, "so I have to eat crow. I didn’t think it would happen this way... No electric car is getting 30% net, nobody.”

Munro made his comments during an appearance yesterday on the Autoline television show.