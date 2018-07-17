Berkshire amends stock buyback plan to give Buffett, Munger more flexibility

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B) +1.3% after-hours on news it has amended its stock repurchase program to give Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett and Vice Chairman Charlie Munger more flexibility and power in deciding when to buy back shares.

The previous buyback program provided that the price paid for repurchases would not exceed a 20% premium over the then-current book value; with the change, share repurchases can be made at any time that both Buffett and Munger believe the repurchase price is below BRK’s intrinsic value, "conservatively determined."

BRK also says it will not initiate any share repurchases under the amended program until the release of Q2 earnings, scheduled after the close on Aug. 3.