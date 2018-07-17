NCI Building Systems, Ply Gem Parent unveil all-stock merger

NCI Building Systems (NYSE:NCS) +2.9% after-hours on news it has agreed to combine with Ply Gem Parent in a stock-for-stock merger, creating "the leading exterior building products company with multiple avenues for further growth."

NCI expects the deal to result in ongoing cost initiatives and near-term cost synergies exceeding $150M/year, superior growth and margin expansion with estimated 2018 pro forma adjusted EBITDA of $660M-$680M, and immediate accretion to adjusted cash earnings per share and free cash flow.

NCI Chairman James Metcalf will lead the integration of the two companies and serve as Chairman and CEO of the combined entity.