Boeing gets $3.9B contract to build two new Air Force One jets

Boeing (NYSE:BA) is awarded a $3.9B contract to build two 747-8 aircraft for use as Air Force One, due to be delivered by December 2024 and painted red, white and blue, the Department of Defense announces.

The Pentagon says the previously awarded contract for development work has been expanded to include detailed design, modification, testing and fielding of two mission-ready presidential 747-8 aircraft.

The contract appears to follow the outlines of the informal agreement reached between Boeing and the White House in February, which came after Pres. Trump objected to the $4B price tag of a previous Air Force One deal.