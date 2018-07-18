Theresa May narrowly survives rebellion

Less than 24 hours after accepting four hostile amendments to her customs bill, Theresa May has maintained her fragile grip over the Brexit process.

She narrowly survived an attempt by pro-European Conservative MPs to keep Britain in the EU customs union, meaning the U.K. will develop its own trade policy after Brexit.

The pound plunged 1.2% vs. the dollar ahead of the vote, but has now rebounded to $1.314.

ETFs: FXB, EWU, GBB, DBUK, FKU, EWUS, DXPS, HEWU, QGBR, DGBP, FLGB, UGBP